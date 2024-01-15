On This Day, January 15, 1977: Eagles' 'Hotel California' hits #1

On This Day, January 15, 1977…

The Eagles landed their third #1 with their fifth studio album, Hotel California.

The album spent eight nonconsecutive weeks in the top spot and went on to become one of the bestselling albums of all time, selling over 32 million records and being certified 26-times Platinum by the RIAA.

Hotel California was the Eagles first album with guitarist Joe Walsh. Songs like the title track, "Life in the Fast Lane" and "New Kid in Town" went on to become iconic songs for the band.

A hit with critics, the title track of Hotel California won the Grammy for Record of the Year; the album was nominated for Album of the Year but lost to Fleetwood Mac's Rumours.

