On This Day, January 10, 2023: Guitarist Jeff Beck dies at age 78

On This Day, January 10, 2023…

Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck passed away at the age of 78, after contracting bacterial meningitis.

Beck came to prominence as a member of the Yardbirds, but went on to have a successful solo career, fronting his own Jeff Beck Group.

Considered by many to be one of the greatest guitar players of all time, Beck won six Grammys for Best Rock Instrumental Performance, plus additional wins for Best Pop Instrumental Performance and Best Pop Collaboration with vocals.

He was inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame twice, in 1992 as a member of the Yardbirds and again in 2009 for his solo work.

