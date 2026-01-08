On This Day, Jan. 8, 2016: David Bowie released his final album, 'Blackstar'

On This Day, Jan. 8, 2016 ...

David Bowie released his 25th album, Blackstar, to coincide with his 69th birthday.

The record, produced by longtime producer Tony Visconti, wound up being Bowie's final release, as it came out just two days before his death from liver cancer. The album had been recorded in secret while he was battling the disease; Visconti described it as Bowie's "parting gift" to fans.

Blackstar debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200 Album chart, making it Bowie's only #1 album. It also went to #1 in several other countries, including the U.K., Canada, France and Australia.

A critical and commercial success, Blackstar won three Grammy Awards, including best alternative music album, and was named British album of the year at the 2017 Brit Awards.

A new documentary, David Bowie – The Final Act, premiered in the U.K. in December, covering Bowie's last years, including the recording of Blackstar. There's no word on whether it will be released in the U.S.

