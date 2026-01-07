On This Day, Jan. 7, 2020 ...

Rush drummer Neil Peart passed away following a battle with glioblastoma, a form of brain cancer. He was 67. Peart had been diagnosed with the disease over three years earlier but kept his condition a secret from the public.

Peart joined Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson in Rush in 1974, six years after it had been formed. They went on to release 19 albums together and sell millions of records, earning 14 Platinum and three multi-Platinum albums in the U.S.

The band released their final album, Clockwork Angels, in 2012. In 2015, Peart announced in an interview that he had retired from music.

Rush was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 1994 and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

In October, Lee and Lifeson announced that they will be hitting the road on their first Rush tour since Peart’s passing. Fifty Something, the band’s first tour in 10 years, will launch in June.

