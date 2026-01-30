On This Day, Jan. 30, 2025: Stevie Nicks, Rod Stewart & more play FireAid benefit concerts in Los Angeles.

By Jill Lances

On This Day, Jan. 30, 2025…

Stevie Nicks, Rod StewartStephen Stills and Graham Nash were among the artists who performed at the FireAid benefit concerts, held to raise money for those affected by the January 2025 California wildfires that destroyed thousands of homes in the Los Angeles area.

The event took place at two venues: the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

Other artists who performed included John FogertyJoni MitchellThe Black CrowesSting, a reunited Nirvana joined by Joan Jett, Kim Gordon and Violet GrohlRed Hot Chili PeppersEarth, Wind & Fire and Green Day.

The concert was broadcast live on several streaming platforms.

