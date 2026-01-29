On This Day, Jan. 29, 2010: Neil Young is honored as MusiCares Person of the Year

On This Day, Jan. 29, 2010…

Neil Young was honored as the Recording Academy's MusiCares Person of the Year at the music charity's 20th anniversary gala.

Young was celebrated for his philanthropic work with a star-studded lineup performing his tunes.

Artists who performed that evening included Crosby, Stills & Nash, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Elvis Costello, Dave Matthews, Elton John, Sheryl Crow, Leon Russell, Ben Harper and John Fogerty.

Proceeds from the gala benefited MusiCares, which provides critical health and welfare services to the music community.

The 2026 MusiCares Person of the Year is Mariah Carey; she'll be celebrated at a gala taking place Friday in Los Angeles.

Young's music will be celebrated Saturday at the Americanafest Pre-Grammy Salute to the Songs of Neil Young, presented by the Americana Music Association and the Americana Music Foundation. The concert is happening at the Troubadour in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.