On This Day, Jan. 27, 1970: John Lennon wrote and recorded 'Instant Karma'

On This Day, Jan. 27, 1970…

John Lennon wrote and recorded the single "Instant Karma" in one day, at one point telling reporters he "wrote it for breakfast, recorded it for lunch, and we're putting it out for dinner."

The song, produced by Phil Spector, featured his Beatles bandmate George Harrison on acoustic guitar and piano, with Lennon's wife Yoko Ono and Billy Preston contributing background vocals.

The inspiration for the tune came to Lennon during a visit he and Yoko took to Denmark, where they met up with Yoko's former husband Tony Cox. Cox's then wife Melinda Kendell used the term in conversation.

"Instant Karma," Lennon's third solo single, wound up being a hit for the rocker, peaking at #3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

