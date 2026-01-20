On This Day, Jan. 20, 1983…

Def Leppard released Pyromania, their third studio album and the first to feature Phil Collen, who replaced the band's original guitarist Pete Willis.

The album, produced by Mutt Lange, featured future Def Leppard classics "Photograph," "Foolin'" and "Rock of Ages." It spent a total of 124 weeks on the Billboard 200, although it only peaked at #2.

Pyromania went on to become Def Leppard's most successful record, selling over 10 million copies and earning a Diamond certification by the RIAA.

In 2024, in celebration of the album's 40th anniversary, Def Leppard released a deluxe edition of Pyromania, featuring unheard demos from the band's archives.

