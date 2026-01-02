On This Day, Jan. 2, 1969: The Beatles began work on their final studio album, 'Let it Be'

On This Day, Jan. 2, 1969…

The Beatles began rehearsals for what would wind up being their final studio album together, Let It Be.

Rehearsals took place at Twickenham Film Studios and were marred by tension within the band, which was captured on film as cameras were recording the sessions for a documentary.

Let It Be was released in May 1970 along with the documentary of the same name, which featured The Beatles' unannounced rooftop concert, their last public performance together. The album, which featured such classic Beatles songs as the title track, "Get Back" and "Across the Universe," went to #1 in the U.S., the U.K. and several other countries.

The footage from the Let It Be documentary was later used by director Peter Jackson for the Emmy Award-winning docuseries The Beatles: Get Back, which was released in 2021. A restored version of the Let It Be doc debuted on Disney+ in 2024, marking the first time it had been available in over 50 years.

