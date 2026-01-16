On This Day, Jan. 16, 2016: Bruce Springsteen celebrates 'The River' with new tour

On This Day, Jan. 16, 2016…

Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band launched The River Tour in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The trek was in support of 2015's The Ties That Bind: The River Collection box set, marking the 35th anniversary of The Boss' fifth studio album, which was released in 1980.

The tour was the first time in two years that Springsteen and The E Street Band headed out on the road. It featured them performing The River double album in sequence and in its entirety.

The River Tour comprised of 89 shows across North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, wrapping Feb. 25, 2017, in Auckland, New Zealand.

It featured Springsteen's longest concert in the U.S.: a four-hour, four-minute performance in Philadelphia on Sept. 7, 2016. That show was also his second-longest ever, just behind a 2012 concert in Helsinki, Finland, which was two minutes longer.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.