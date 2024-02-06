On This Day, February 6, 1984: The Talking Heads perform their final concert together

By Jill Lances

On This Day, February 6, 1984...

The Talking Heads performed their last-ever concert at the Sweetwaters South Festival in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The 12-song set featured such classic songs as “Psycho Killer,” “Making Flippy Floppy," "Swamp," “Burning Down the House” and more.

The show didn't go off without a hitch, though: Drummer Chris Frantz revealed that frontman David Byrne walked off the stage midset and had to be dragged back.

Although the Talking Heads never toured again, they did go on to record three more albums. And while this was their final concert ever, they briefly reunited to perform for their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2002, delivering "Psycho Killer," "Life During Wartime," Burning Down the House" and an all-star jam of "Take Me to the River."

All members of Talking Heads reunited in September for an appearance at the Toronto Film Festival to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their iconic concert film, Stop Making Sense. A 4K restoration of the film was subsequently released in theaters.

