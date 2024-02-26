On This Day, February 26, 1985: Bruce Springsteen wins his first Grammy

On This Day, February 26, 1985…

At the 27th annual Grammy Awards, Bruce Springsteen took home his first ever Grammy, winning Best Rock Vocal Performance, Male for the “Dancing in the Dark.” The track was also nominated for Record of the Year but lost to Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got to Do With it.”

The Boss also received a nomination for Album of the Year for Born in the U.S.A., but lost to Lionel Richie's Can't Slow Down.

Throughout his career, Springsteen has won 20 Grammy Awards, with 51 nominations. His last win was in 2010 for Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance for "Working on a Dream." He was nominated in 2023 for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for Only the Strong Survive.

After being forced to postpone his 2023 tour due to peptic ulcer disease, Springsteen is set to kick off a new leg with the E Street Band on March 19 in Phoenix, Arizona. A complete list of dates can be found at brucespringsteen.com.

