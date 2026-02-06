On This Day, Feb. 6, 1984: Talking Heads perform their final concert together

On This Day, Feb. 6, 1984...

Talking Heads performed their last-ever concert at the Sweetwaters South Festival in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The 12-song set featured such classic songs as “Psycho Killer,” “Making Flippy Floppy," "Swamp," “Burning Down the House” and more.

The show didn't go off without a hitch: Drummer Chris Frantz revealed that frontman David Byrne walked off the stage midset and had to be dragged back.

Although Talking Heads never toured again, the band went on to record three more albums. They briefly reunited to perform for their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2002, where they played "Psycho Killer," "Life During Wartime," Burning Down the House" and an all-star jam of "Take Me to the River."

While they haven't performed since then, all members of Talking Heads came together in 2023 and 2024 for several joint interviews celebrating the 40th anniversary of their iconic concert film, Stop Making Sense.

Byrne continues to tour and make music on his own. He released the album Who Is the Sky? in 2025 and is supporting it with a trek. The European leg will kick off in Berlin, Germany, on Feb. 12. The tour will then make its way back to North America, starting with performances at the Big Ears festival in Knoxville, Tennessee, on March 26 and 27.

