On This Day, Feb. 3, 1973: Elton John scored his first US #1 with ‘Crocodile Rock’

On This Day, Feb. 3, 1973…

Elton John landed his first #1 single with "Crocodile Rock," from his sixth studio album, Don't Shoot Me I'm Only The Piano Player.

The song went on to spend three weeks in the top spot and earned a Platinum certification by the RIAA.

The song also topped the chart in Canada and Switzerland, and hit #5 in the U.K.

Elton went on to have nine #1 hits in the U.S. over the course of his career. His last #1 was "Candle In The Wind 1997," a reimagined version of his 1987 single, which was released following the death of Princess Diana. The song was paired with the track "Something About The Way You Look Tonight."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.