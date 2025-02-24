On This Day, Feb. 24, 1982: John Lennon & Yoko Ono’s 'Double Fantasy' wins Grammy for album of the year

By Jill Lances

On This Day, Feb. 24, 1982…

John Lennon and Yoko Ono won album of the year at the 24th annual Grammy Awards, held in Los Angeles. The pair won the award for Double Fantasy, the final album Lennon recorded before his death in December 1980.

The Police took home two awards that evening, best rock vocal performance by a duo or group for "Don't Stand So Close to Me" and best rock instrumental for "Behind the Camera."

Other winners included Pat Benatar, for best female rock vocal performance for "Fire and Ice," Rick Springfield, for best male rock vocal performance for "Jesse's Girl" and the track "Bette Davis Eyes," by Kim Carnes, which took home both song and record of the year.

