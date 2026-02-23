On This Day, Feb. 23, 2000: Santana’s 'Supernatural' sweeps at the Grammy Awards

On This Day, Feb. 23, 2000 …

Santana's album Supernatural won nine trophies at the 42nd annual Grammy Awards, breaking the record held by Michael Jackson's Thriller for most Grammys won by a single album in one night.

Supernatural was named album of the year, making Carlos Santana the first Hispanic artist to win that award.

The album’s hit track “Smooth” featuring Matchbox Twenty’s Rob Thomas took home song of the year and record of the year as well as best pop collaboration with vocals. Santana and Thomas teamed for a performance of the song during the telecast.

Another track from the album, "Maria Maria" featuring Product G&B, won best pop performance by a duo or group with vocals.

Released in June 1999, Supernatural had Santana collaborating with a variety of artists, including Thomas, Lauryn Hill and Eric Clapton, among others. It reached #1 in 11 countries and spent 12 weeks on top the Billboard 200 Albums chart.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.