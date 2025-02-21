On This Day, Feb. 21, 1990: Bonnie Raitt wins four Grammys, including album of the year

At the 32nd annual Grammy Awards, Bonnie Raitt took home four awards, including album of the year for Nick of Time.

She also won for best female pop vocal performance and best female rock vocal performance for the album's title track, as well as best traditional blues recording for her John Lee Hooker collaboration "I'm in the Mood."

Raitt won her most recent Grammys in 2023, taking home three trophies: the coveted song of the year award for “Just Like That,” which also won best American roots song, and for best Americana performance for “Made Up Mind."

In total, Raitt has won 13 Grammy Awards from 30 nominations. She was also honored with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award in 2022.

