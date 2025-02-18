On This Day, Feb. 18, 1990: Queen's Freddie Mercury makes his final onstage appearance at the BRIT Awards

By Jill Lances

On This Day, Feb. 18, 1990…

Queen frontman Freddie Mercury joined his bandmates at the BRIT Awards in London to accept the award for outstanding contribution to British music.

It would wind up being Mercury’s last onstage appearance.

Mercury had been privately battling AIDS, and would later make his final on screen appearance in the video for “These Are the Days of Our Lives,” which was filmed in May of 1991.

In November of that year the rocker released a statement confirming the long held rumors that he had tested positive for HIV and had AIDs. He passed away the day after issuing the statement at the age of 45.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!