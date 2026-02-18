On This Day, Feb. 18, 1977: KISS plays their first-ever concert at New York’s Madison Square Garden

On This Day, Feb 18, 1977…

New York natives KISS headlined Madison Square Garden for the very first time.

The show was part of their Rock and Roll Over tour and featured opening act Sammy Hagar, who was also making his Madison Square Garden debut.

According to setlist.fm, the band's set included KISS favorites like "Detroit Rock City," "Rock and Roll All Nite," "Beth" and "Black Diamond." During the show, Paul Stanley was injured when he was hit by a beer bottle thrown by somebody in the audience.

KISS went on to headline MSG multiple times over the years.

They wrapped their last-ever tour, dubbed the End of the Road World Tour, at the historic venue with two shows that took place Dec. 1 and 2, 2023.

