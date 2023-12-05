On This Day, December 5, 1973: Paul McCartney & Wings release 'Band on the Run'

On This Day, December 5, 1973…

Paul McCartney & Wings released their third album, Band on the Run, which became a huge hit and to this day remains McCartney's most successful non-Beatles album.

The album produced two hits, the title track and “Jet,” and went to #1 in the U.S. and the U.K.

The cover depicted McCartney, his wife Linda, and guitarist Denny Laine posing with actors James Coburn and Christopher Lee, British boxer John Conteh, U.K. broadcasters Michael Parkinson and Clement Freud, and English entertainer Kenny Lynch, all dressed as escaped convicts.

To celebrate the anniversary, McCartney just announced a special 50th anniversary edition, featuring an album of nine songs without any orchestral overdubs, dropping February 2. It is available for preorder now.

