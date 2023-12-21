On This Day, December 21, 2014: Elton John and partner David Furnish get married in the UK

On This Day, December 21, 2014...

Superstar Elton John and longtime partner David Furnish were officially married at their estate in Windsor, England.

Their celebration came nine months after same-sex marriage became legal in the U.K., and nine years to the day that they entered into a civil partnership.

Their 2005 ceremony took place at Windsor Guildhall, the same month the Civil Partnership Act became official in the U.K.

The pair, who have been together since 1993, are parents to two sons, Zachary, born December, 2010, and Elijah, born January, 2013.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.