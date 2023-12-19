On This Day, December 19, 2012: Pink Floyd’s Dave Mason saves London music store

On This Day, December 19, 2012 …

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason opened his wallet to save the London music store where he bought his first drum kit. The store, Foote's, was about to go out of business, so Mason provided the funding it needed to continue.

“One of my great memories of being a young, budding drummer was going to the original [Foote’s] ... and buying my very first kit for £7.50,” he told Britain’s ITV news.

Unfortunately, the store closed down in 2022 after more than 100 years in business.

