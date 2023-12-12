On This Day, December 12, 2012: Bruce Springsteen, The Who & more headline charity concert for Hurricane Sandy victims

On This Day, December 12, 2012…

12-12-12: The Concert for Sandy Relief was held at New York’s Madison Square Garden to raise money for the victims of Hurricane Sandy, which struck portions of the Northeastern United States, the Caribbean and the Mid-Atlantic in late October 2012.

The concert featured performances by Bruce Springsteen, The Who, Bon Jovi, Eric Clapton, Billy Joel, The Rolling Stones, Roger Waters with Eddie Vedder, Coldplay with R.E.M.'s Michael Stipe and more.

Paul McCartney closed the show, where he was joined by the surviving members of Nirvana, Dave Grohl, Krist Novoselic and touring guitarist Pat Smear, for their first performance together in 18 years.

The concert was broadcast live in the U.S. on a variety of networks, including HBO, AMC, and a documentary, DVD and CD of the concert was also released.

