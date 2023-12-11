On This Day, December 11, 1968: The Rolling Stones begin filming 'Rock and Roll Circus'

By Jill Lances

On This Day, December 11, 1968…

The Rolling Stones began shooting the concert film Rock and Roll Circus.

The film was shot over two days and featured The Stones, as well as The WhoJethro TullTaj Mahal and Marianne Faithfull, performing on a stage set that looked like a circus. It also featured a one-time-only performance by The Dirty Mac, a group made up of John Lennon and Yoko OnoEric ClaptonKeith Richards and more.

The film was originally supposed to air on the BBC, but, unhappy with their performance, The Stones opted to hold back the broadcast. It took 28 years for them to change their mind and release it. It premiered as part of the New York Film Festival in October 1996. A soundtrack followed two days after the premiere.

A remastered edition of the film in Dolby Atmos received a limited theatrical release in March 2019.

