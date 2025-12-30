On This Day, Dec. 30, 1999: George Harrison and wife Olivia were attacked by home intruder

On This Day, Dec. 30, 1999 ...

The Beatles' George Harrison and his wife, Olivia Harrison, were attacked in their Friar Park estate by a 34-year-old mentally ill intruder named Michael Abram.

Abram punctured George's lung with a kitchen knife and stabbed him more than 40 times, before Olivia intervened and repeatedly struck Abram with a fireplace poker and a lamp.

George had to have part of his punctured lung removed.

Abram was tried and found not guilty by reason of insanity and was sent to a mental health facility. He was released in 2002 and apologized to the Harrisons.

George died in 2001 after a battle with cancer. He was 58.

A new video was just released for Harrison's classic song "Give Me Love (Give Me Peace On Earth)," directed by Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard. The stop-motion clip is set in the gardens at Friar Park.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.