On This Day, Dec. 22, 2014: Joe Cocker dies at age 70

On This Day, Dec. 22, 2014 ...

British singer Joe Cocker died of lung cancer in Colorado at the age of 70.

Known for his raspy voice and expressive body movements while performing, Cocker first gained commercial success thanks to his soulful cover of The Beatles' "With a Little Help From My Friends," which appeared on his debut album.

The song, which featured Jimmy Page on guitar, hit #1 in the U.K. and was later used as the theme song for the ABC series The Wonder Years. In 2001, the track was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Cocker's best-selling tune was "Up Where We Belong," a duet with Jennifer Warnes that the two recorded for the Richard Gere movie An Officer and a Gentleman. The song hit #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and earned the pair a Grammy for best performance by a duo or group with vocals. The song also won the Golden Globe and Academy Award for best original song.

Other Cocker hits include covers of Billy Preston's "You Are So Beautiful," which peaked at #5 in the U.S.; Dave Mason's "Feelin' Alright?"; the Ray Charles hit "Unchain My Heart;" and Randy Newman's "You Can Leave Your Hat On."

In November, Cocker was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, with a tribute featuring performances by Bryan Adams, Susan Tedeschi, Derek Trucks and Teddy Swims.

