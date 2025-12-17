On This Day, Dec. 17, 1949: Bad Company frontman Paul Rodgers was born

On This Day, Dec. 17, 1949…

Singer Paul Rodgers was born in Middlesbrough, England.

Rodgers would go on to form the rock band Free in 1968 with drummer Simon Kirke, guitarist Paul Kossoff and bassist Andy Fraser. The band landed a #1 hit with "All Right Now," which Rodgers co-wrote with Fraser.

After their breakup, Rodgers and Kirke formed the supergroup Bad Company with Mott The Hoople's Mick Ralphs and the King Crimson's Boz Burrell.

Bad Company’s self-titled debut album was released in 1974 and hit #1 thanks to such classic songs as “Can’t Get Enough" and the title track. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2025.

After leaving Bad Company in 1982, Rodgers launched a successful solo career and fronted the band The Law, featuring former Faces drummer Kenney Jones. He also toured and recorded an album with Queen's Brian May and Roger Taylor under the name Queen + Paul Rodgers.

In 2023, Rodgers released Midnight Rose, his first solo album in almost 25 years, and revealed to the world he had suffered a series of strokes starting in 2016 that nearly took away his ability to sing.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.