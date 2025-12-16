On This Day, Dec. 16, 1989: Billy Joel hits #1 with 'Storm Front'

On This Day, Dec. 16, 1989…

Billy Joel hit #1 on the Billboard 200 chart with his 11th studio album, Storm Front.

The album featured Joel’s third #1 single, “We Didn’t Start the Fire,” along with the top-10 single “I Go To Extremes” and the top-40 ballad “And So It Goes.”

The album also boasted several songs that became fan favorites, including "The Downeaster 'Alexa'," and "Shameless," the latter of which was later covered by country star Garth Brooks.

Storm Front earned Joel five Grammy nominations, including song of the year and record of the year for "We Didn't Start the Fire."

Billy went on to have one more #1 album, River of Dreams, which was released in 1993 and is widely regarded as his final rock album.

