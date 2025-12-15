On This Day, Dec. 15, 1967: The Who releases 'The Who Sell Out'

The Who released their third album, The Who Sell Out, a concept album created to sound like a broadcast from one of the popular pirate radio stations in the United Kingdom in the mid-1960s.
The album included The Who's highest-charting U.S. single, "I Can See for Miles," which peaked at #9, as well as music that was later reused for their 1969 album, Tommy.
The Who Sell Out went to #13 in the U.K. and made it to the top 50 in the U.S. It is often included on lists of the greatest albums of all time.
