On This Day, Dec. 15, 1967: The Who releases 'The Who Sell Out'

The Who released their third album, The Who Sell Out, a concept album created to sound like a broadcast from one of the popular pirate radio stations in the United Kingdom in the mid-1960s.

In addition to songs, it featured jingles, PSAs and commercials that the band wrote and recorded for real products like Heinz Baked Beans, Medac acne cream and Odorono deodorant.

The album included The Who's highest-charting U.S. single, "I Can See for Miles," which peaked at #9, as well as music that was later reused for their 1969 album, Tommy.

The Who Sell Out went to #13 in the U.K. and made it to the top 50 in the U.S. It is often included on lists of the greatest albums of all time.

