On This Day, Dec. 10, 2007: Members of Led Zeppelin reunite for their first concert in 19 years

By Jill Lances

On This Day, Dec. 10, 2007 ...

The surviving members of Led ZeppelinRobert Plant, Jimmy Page and John Paul Jones – reunited for their first concert together in 19 years, the Ahmet Ertegun Tribute Concert at London's O2 Arena. They were backed by Jason Bonham, son of their late drummer, John Bonnham.

The band headlined the show with a 16-song set that included such songs as “Ramble On,” “Stairway to Heaven,” “The Song Remains The Same,” “Kashmir,” “Whole Lotta Love” and “Rock and Roll.”

It was the third time they reunited since their breakup in 1980 and the last time that the surviving members performed together on stage.

Celebration Day, a concert film documenting the performance, was released in October 2012; highlights aired on the BBC that December.

