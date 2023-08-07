On This Day, August 7, 1987: Lindsey Buckingham quits Fleetwood Mac

By Jill Lances

On This Day, August 7, 1987…

Lindsey Buckingham quit Fleetwood Mac, one day after a contentious group meeting at Christine McVie's house led to a physical altercation between him and Stevie Nicks.

With a tour starting in a month, the band replaced Lindsey with Billy Burnette and Rick Vito and hit the road for the Shake the Cage Tour.

Buckingham would eventually return to Fleetwood Mac when they reunited in 1993 to perform "Don't Stop" at President Bill Clinton's inauguration. They then reunited in 1997 for a live concert, which was recorded for the live album The Dance and followed by an arena tour.

Buckingham remained with Fleetwood Mac until 2018, when he was fired over a disagreement about touring. He was again replaced by two guitarists, Crowded House's Neil Finn and Tom Petty and the HeartbreakersMike Campbell.

