On This Day, August 10, 1968: Cream hits #1 with 'Wheels of Fire'

By Jill Lances & Andrea Dresdale

On This Day, August 10, 1968…

Cream hit #1 with their double album, Wheels of Fire. The album was made up of an LP of studio recordings and another LP of live tracks, recorded at the Fillmore in San Francisco.

The album, the band’s third studio release, also went to #1 in Australia and Canada; it only made it to #3 in the U.K.

Wheels of Fire featured such tracks as "White Room," "Spoonful" and "Crossroads. It went on to become Cream's best-selling album, and was their first Platinum certified double album.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    The River’s Rockin’ Birthday Bash 2023!

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!