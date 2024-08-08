On This Day, Aug. 8, 1987: U2 scores their second #1 with “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For”

U2 found themselves atop the Billboard Hot 100 for the second time with "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For," the second single off their first #1 album, The Joshua Tree. The track spent two weeks in the #1 position.
"I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For" went on to become one of the band's most iconic tracks and was nominated for two Grammy Awards in 1988: Record of the Year and Song of the Year. It has also landed on several best-of lists, including Rolling Stone's list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time.
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.