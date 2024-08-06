On This Day, Aug. 6, 1965: The Beatles release their fifth album, 'Help!'

On This Day, Aug. 6, 1965…

The Beatles released their fifth studio album Help!, which was the soundtrack to their film of the same name.

The album produced three #1 singles, including the title track, “Yesterday,” and “Ticket to Ride.”

Help! was a critical success, and hit #1 on the Billboard Album chart, spending nine weeks in the top spot. It was also nominated for Album of the Year at the Grammys, marking The Beatles' first Grammy nomination in that category.

Help! was the second film to star The Beatles. It had the band trying to protect drummer Ringo Starr, who's the target of a sinister cult and mad scientists trying to obtain a sacrificial ring he received as a gift from a fan.

