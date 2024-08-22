On This Day, Aug. 22, 1979: Led Zeppelin releases 'In Through the Out Door'

By Jill Lances
On This Day, Aug. 22, 1979 ...

Led Zeppelin released their eighth and final studio album, In Through the Out Door, in the United States.

The record went to #1 on the Billboard 200 Album chart, where it spent seven weeks, tying it with Led Zeppelin II for the Led Zeppelin album with the most weeks at #1. The album's best known songs include "All of My Love" and "Fool in the Rain."

In Through the Out Door wound up becoming the last studio album from the legendary rockers. Their drummer, John Bonham, died in September 1980 and they disbanded that December.

