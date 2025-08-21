On This Day, Aug. 21, 1965: The Rolling Stones land their first #1 album in the US with 'Out of Our Heads'

By Jill Lances

On This Day, Aug. 21, 1965…

The Rolling Stones landed their first #1 album in the United States with Out of Our Heads, which went on to hold the top spot for three weeks.

The band's fourth album released in the States, Out of Our Heads featured the future Stones classic "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," which became their first #1 single in the U.S. It also featured the top-10 single, "The Last Time."

Out of Our Heads was certified Platinum by the RIAA. In addition to topping the U.S. chart, the album peaked at #2 in the U.K. and Australia.

