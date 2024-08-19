On This Day, Aug. 19, 1967: The Beatles hit #1 with “All You Need Is Love”

On This Day, Aug. 19, 1967 ...

The Beatles landed another #1 single with "All You Need Is Love," a non-album track that represented Britain in the TV program Our World, the first live global, multi-satellite TV show.

When they signed on for Our World, The Beatles were asked to contribute a song with a positive and universal message.

They performed the track on the show with a prerecorded backing track, and were joined by The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Eric Clapton, Graham Nash, The Who’s Keith Moon and others, who sat on the floor and sang along to the chorus.

"All You Need Is Love" also went to #1 in several other countries, including the U.K., Canada, Australia, Austria, New Zealand and Sweden.

