On This Day, Aug. 19, 1967: The Beatles hit #1 with 'All You Need Is Love'

By Jill Lances

On This Day, Aug. 19, 1967 ...

The Beatles landed another #1 single with 'All You Need Is Love," a non-album track that represented Britain in the TV program Our World, the first live global, multi-satellite TV show.

When they signed on for Our World, The Beatles were asked to contribute a song with a positive and universal message.

They performed the track on the show with a prerecorded backing track, and were joined by The Rolling Stones' Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Eric Clapton, Graham Nash, The Who's Keith Moon and others, who sat on the floor and sang along to the chorus.

"All You Need Is Love" also went to #1 in several other countries, including the U.K., Canada, Australia, Austria, New Zealand and Sweden.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!