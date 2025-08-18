On This Day, Aug. 18, 1986: Bon Jovi releases their breakthrough album 'Slippery When Wet'

By Jill Lances

On This Day, Aug. 18, 1986…

Bon Jovi released their third studio album, Slippery When Wet, which wound up being a huge breakthrough for the band.

The album, produced by Bruce Fairbairn, spent eight weeks at #1 on the Billboard Albums chart, and was the band's first #1 album.

It produced two #1 singles, "You Give Love a Bad Name" and "Livin' on a Prayer," both of which were written by Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora and Desmond Child. The album's third single, "Wanted Dead or Alive," was a top-10 hit, peaking at #7 on the Hot 100.

Slippery When Wet would go on to be Billboard's top-selling album of 1987, and has since been certified 15-times Platinum by the RIAA.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!