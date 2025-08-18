On This Day, Aug. 18, 1986: Bon Jovi releases their breakthrough album 'Slippery When Wet'

On This Day, Aug. 18, 1986…

Bon Jovi released their third studio album, Slippery When Wet, which wound up being a huge breakthrough for the band.

The album, produced by Bruce Fairbairn, spent eight weeks at #1 on the Billboard Albums chart, and was the band's first #1 album.

It produced two #1 singles, "You Give Love a Bad Name" and "Livin' on a Prayer," both of which were written by Jon Bon Jovi, Richie Sambora and Desmond Child. The album's third single, "Wanted Dead or Alive," was a top-10 hit, peaking at #7 on the Hot 100.

Slippery When Wet would go on to be Billboard's top-selling album of 1987, and has since been certified 15-times Platinum by the RIAA.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.