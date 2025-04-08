On This Day, April 8, 1975: Aerosmith releases breakthrough album 'Toys in the Attic'

On This Day, April 8, 1975…

Aerosmith released their breakthrough album, Toys in the Attic, which featured future Aerosmith classics "Walk This Way," "Sweet Emotion" and the album's title track.

The album was the band's third studio release, and it peaked at #11 on the Billboard Albums chart, their highest charting album at that time.

Toys in the Attic went on to be certified nine-times Platinum by the RIAA.

"Walk This Way" was the second single from the album; it peaked at #10 on the chart in 1977 but saw renewed popularity when it was covered by Run-DMC for their 1986 album, Raising Hell. Aerosmith's appearance on the cover helped the song hit #4 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first hip-hop single to reach the top five.

Both versions of the song have been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

