On This Day, April 8, 2016: Cheap Trick, Steve Miller and Chicago inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

On This Day, April 8, 2016 …

Cheap Trick, Steve Miller, Chicago and Deep Purple were among the artists inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Cheap Trick was inducted by Kid Rock and performed “I Want You to Want Me,” “Dream Police” and “Surrender,” while Chicago was inducted by Matchbox Twenty frontman Rob Thomas, performing “Saturday in the Park,” “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is?” with Thomas, and “25 or 6 to 4.”

Deep Purple, inducted by Metallica’s Lars Ulrich, performed three songs, including their classic “Smoke on the Water.”

Steve Miller was inducted by The Black Keys, and performed “Fly Like an Eagle,” “Rockin’ Me” and “The Joker,” but his induction was not without controversy. He made headlines for his negative remarks about the Hall of Fame, and claimed the Rock Hall nixed his idea to have Elton John induct him. The Black Keys, longtime fans of Miller, later said they regretted their participation.

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