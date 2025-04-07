On This Day, April 7, 1978: The Police release ‘Roxanne,' off their debut album 'Outlandos d'Amour'

On This Day, April 7, 1978…

The Police released the single "Roxanne," which was the first single off their forthcoming major label debut, Outlandos d'Amour.

The song, written by Sting, had him singing from the point of view of a man who had fallen in love with a prostitute.

Although the song didn't initially crack the charts, that changed after its U.S. release in early 1979, with the song peaking at #32 on the Billboard Hot 100. After being re-released in the U.K., it went to #12.

"Roxanne" eventually went on to become a Police classic, and in 2008 it was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

