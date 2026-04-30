On This Day, April 30, 1971: Paul McCartney and Wings released their sophomore album, 'Red Rose Speedway'

On This Day, April 30, 1971…

Paul McCartney and Wings released their second studio album, Red Rose Speedway.

Their debut album, Wild Life, was released under the name Wings, but Red Rose Speedway was credited to Paul McCartney and Wings, as it was believed that Wild Life's pour performance was due to the public's unfamiliarity with the band.

Red Rose Speedway hit #1 in the U.S. and #5 in the U.K., giving Wings their first commercial success. The album featured the future classic "My Love," which went to #1 in the U.S. and #9 in the U.K.

The 50th anniversary of the album was celebrated with a special half-speed mastered vinyl release for Record Store Day in 2023.

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