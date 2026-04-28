On This Day, April 28, 1973: Pink Floyd hits #1 with 'The Dark Side of the Moon'

On This Day, April 28, 1973...

Pink Floyd landed their first #1 with their eighth studio album, The Dark Side of the Moon.

The album, which features such songs as "Money" and "Brain Damage," was only #1 for a week. It did, however, go on to spend 741 weeks on the Billboard Albums chart between 1973 and 1988, and has since charted for more than 990 weeks.

The Dark Side of the Moon became one of the band's most commercially successful releases ever.

Pink Floyd went on to have four more #1 albums: 1975's Wish You Were Here, 1979's The Wall, 1994's The Division Bell and 1995's Pulse.

Pink Floyd celebrated the 50th anniversary of The Dark Side of the Moon in 2023, releasing a box set that featured a remastered version of the album, along with a live concert recorded in 1974 at Wembley Empire Pool in London and more. Roger Waters also released his own reimagining of the album, The Dark Side of the Moon Redux.

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