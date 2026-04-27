On This Day, April 27, 1951: KISS founding member Ace Frehley was born

On This Day, April 27, 1952…

Paul Daniel Frehley, better known as KISS guitarist and co-founder Ace Frehley, was born in the Bronx, New York.

Frehley co-founded KISS with Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Peter Criss in New York City in 1973. They released their self-titled debut in 1974 and began to gain a following thanks to their live shows, which included face paint, wild stage outfits and plenty of pyrotechnics. Frehley's costumed stage persona with the band was The Spaceman.

Their breakthrough came after the release of 1975's Alive!, a double live album that featured live recordings from their first three records. It peaked at #9 on the Billboard chart and sold over 9 million copies worldwide.

KISS went on to become one of the bestselling bands of all time, and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2014.

Frehley passed away Oct. 18, 2025, at the age of 74.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.