On This Day, April 22, 2020: Bruce Springsteen, Bon Jovi & more perform during virtual Jersey 4 Jersey benefit

On This Day, April 22, 2020…
Bruce Springsteen, his wife Patti Scialfa and Jon Bon Jovi were among the artists who performed during the Jersey 4 Jersey virtual benefit, which raised money for COVID-19 relief.
Springsteen and Scialfa teamed for two acoustic performances, the Wrecking Ball track "Land of Hopes and Dreams," and a cover of Tom Waits' "Jersey Girl," while Bon Jovi performed a new song, "Do What You Can," and closed the night with "Living on a Prayer."
The livestream raised almost $6 million for COVID relief. It also featured performances by Charlie Puth, Fountains of Wayne, whose co-founder Adam Schlesinger died due to complications from COVID-19, Halsey, Tony Bennett an SZA.
