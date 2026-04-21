On This Day, April 21, 1984: Phil Collins lands his first solo #1 with 'Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)'

On This Day, April 21, 1984 …

Genesis frontman and drummer Phil Collins landed his first-ever solo #1 with "Against All Odds (Take a Look at Me Now)."

The track was featured in the romantic thriller Against All Odds, which starred Jeff Bridges, Rachel Ward and James Woods.

In addition to being #1, the song was nominated for an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and a Grammy. The track has also been covered by Mariah Carey, along with Josh Groban, who performs a cover of the song on his upcoming album, Cinematic.

Collins went on to have 14 top-10 solo hits and six more solo #1 songs: 1985's “One More Night," “Sussudio" and "Separate Lives" featuring Marilyn Martin; 1988’s "Two Hearts" and "Groovy Kind of Love”; and 1989’s "Another Day in Paradise."

Collins' solo career is finally being recognized by the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Previously inducted in 2010 as a member of Genesis, he was just chosen for induction as a solo artist, though he's been eligible for 20 years. The ceremony is set to take place Nov. 14 in Los Angeles.

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