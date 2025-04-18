On This Day, April 18, 2024 ...

Allman Brothers Band founding member Dickey Betts died at the age of 80.

Born Forrest Richard Betts on Dec. 12, 1943, Dickey co-founded Allman Brothers Band in 1969 with brothers Duane and Gregg Allman, Berry Oakley, Butch Trucks and Jaimoe Johanson. They released their self-titled debut that year.

They went on to be considered one of the pioneering Southern rock bands and were particularly known for their touring career, which included long shows filled with extended jams.

In addition to playing lead guitar in the band, Betts wrote and sang lead on several songs, including “Ramblin’ Man,” their only top-10 hit, and “Blue Sky." He also composed the band’s well-known instrumental tunes, including “Jessica” and “In Memory of Elizabeth Reed.”

Betts was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Allman Brothers Band in 1995. He was officially ousted from the band in 2000 and never played with them again.

Jaimoe is currently the only surviving founding member of the Allman Brothers Band.

