On This Day, April 13, 1974: Paul McCartney and Wings hit #1 with 'Band on the Run'

On This Day, April 13, 1974 …

Paul McCartney and his band Wings hit #1 with their third studio album, Band on the Run.

The album included two hit singles, the title track and “Jet." It went to #1 in the U.S. and the U.K. and remains McCartney’s most successful non-Beatles album.

The cover featured McCartney, his wife, Linda McCartney, and guitarist Denny Laine posing as escaped convicts alongside actors James Coburn and Christopher Lee, British boxer John Conteh, U.K. broadcasters Michael Parkinson and Clement Freud, and English entertainer Kenny Lynch.

McCartney celebrated the 50th anniversary of the album by reissuing it in February 2024.

A documentary about McCartney's post-Beatles career, including the formation of Wings, debuted on Prime Video in February. He also looked back at his time in Wings in the book Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run, which came out in November.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.