Theatrical release announced for The Sonics documentary, featuring Mike McCready, Kim Thayil & more

By Josh Johnson

The documentary Boom, featuring Pearl Jam's Mike McCready and Soundgarden's Kim Thayil, will premiere in theaters in September.

Boom tells the story of the influential garage band The Sonics, who formed in Tacoma, Washington, in the '60s, 30 years before the grunge explosion in nearby Seattle.

"Their influence on me and Soundgarden is profound," Thayil says of The Sonics in the Boom trailer, which is streaming now on YouTube.

Others in the film include Heart's Nancy Wilson and Mudhoney's Mark Arm.

Boom will screen in Seattle on Sept. 7 and Los Angeles on Sept. 12 before opening in select theaters on Sept. 13. For the full list of screenings, visit SonicsFilm.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

